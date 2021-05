ANALYSIS: I'm here to celebrate the Wizards making it to the play-in this season. I guess the Russ haters out there will have to eat the L... The Wiz are pretty much locked into the mini-tourney and will face the Pacers in it, only it's yet to be known which seed each of those two squads will occupy. No matter what, I'm betting on Washington facing the winner of the 7th vs. 8th game after defeating Indy. Other than Russ and Bradley Beal, though, those games' outcomes will have something to do with Raul Neto. Yes, a guard. Starting every single game these days. You read that right.