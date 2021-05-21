LaDainian Tomlinson, Rashawn Slater Teaming Up to Cook for a Mission
Chargers owner Susie Spanos is bringing together some special guests -- both inside and outside the organization -- for a virtual cooking fundraiser next Thursday, May 27. The event, presented by Melissa's Produce, will support The Midnight Mission's HomeLight Facility in Inglewood. Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and head coach Brandon Staley are all scheduled to make appearances, as is Celebrity Chef Jet Tila.www.chargers.com