Reds' Ashton Goudeau: Called up by Cincinnati

Goudeau was recalled by the Reds on Friday. Goudeau has had quite a journey since the end of last season. He spent that campaign with the Rockies but has since gone to the Pirates, Orioles, Giants, Dodgers and back to the Rockies before the Reds claimed him off waivers in early May. He didn't appear in a game for any of those other five clubs, so his entire big-league experience to date is comprised of four relief appearances for Colorado last year. He'll presumably fill a low-leverage relief role for now, with Wade Miley (foot) hitting the injured list in a corresponding move.