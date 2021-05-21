newsbreak-logo
Can Businesses Check for Proof of Vaccination?

wvtf.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ralph Northam changed Virginia's mask guidance to allow vaccinated people to go without face coverings last week. But it's still up to businesses if - and how - to check if customers are vaccinated. Margaret Riley, a professor at the University of Virginia Schools of Law, Medicine, and Public...

