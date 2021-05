Not only did the White Sox lose their six-game winning streak in Game 1 of Friday’s split doubleheader against the Royals, but they lost star first baseman José Abreu, too. In the second inning of Chicago’s 6-2 loss in Game 1, Abreu and Kansas City third baseman Hunter Dozier collided on the first-base line. Dozier had just hit a popup only a few feet down the line that White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal immediately got under. Dozier maneuvered around Grandal but put his head down as he did so, not seeing Abreu running toward the play.