Fed-up fantasy owners of Luis Castillo edged their fingers off the eject button on Tuesday night. For now. The Reds’ all-star righty turned in a passable five-inning start against the hot-hitting Giants, allowing three earned runs — which actually lowered his ERA to a still ghastly 7.44 — and taking his sixth loss in seven decisions. It’s not much, but perhaps it’s a first step back. Castillo did strike out a season-high 11 batters, which was one more than the total from his previous three starts, as his fastball showed more life and his trademark changeup was working consistently for one of the few times this season.