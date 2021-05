The Pacers play their penultimate home game for the regular season schedule when they host the Bucks on Thursday night. The Pacers are still in the hunt to move up to the eight seed in the East, although adding another W against the Bucks will be difficult this time around. It is never easy for the Pacers to matchup with Giannis and the Bucks even when fully healthy. They are far from healthy right now while the Bucks are locked and loaded and still have incentive to win in an effort to catch Brooklyn for the second spot in the East.