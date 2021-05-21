newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

My Turn: A Kentuckian looks at the new administration

Recorder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know the exact level of division in the country or here in Eastern Kentucky, but I know that it is deep. The dividing lines are not clear, so I will call them “left” and “right.” I don’t like categorizing us this way, but if I am going to try to explain my area’s reaction to the election of Joe Biden, I can’t think of another way. “Left” means generally agreeing with the Democrat party ideology, and “right” means generally agreeing with the Republican party ideology.

www.recorder.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Politics#Republican Party Politics#Trump Politics#Federal Politics#Kentuckian#Democrat#Eastern Kentucky#Oneida Baptist Institute#Country#Ukraine#Russia#America#Labeling#Kentucky Born Mike Gover#Aggressive Gun Control#Unreasonably Open Borders#Administrative Levels#Perspectives#Whitesburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionWSIL TV

GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are reviving negotiations over President Joe Biden’s sweeping investment plan. On Tuesday, they prepared a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal that would be funded with COVID-19 relief money as a counteroffer to the White House ahead of a Memorial Day deadline toward a bipartisan deal. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a week of progress was expected. Talks over the infrastructure investment are at a crossroads as Biden reaches for a top legislative priority. The White House is assessing whether Biden can strike a deal with Republicans or whether he will go it alone with Democrats.
Houston, TXHouston Press

If They “Prove” Biden Cheated, He’d Still Be President

I’ve never been particularly worried about the audit happening in Arizona helmed by the Cyber Ninjas. After multiple, real audits of the ballots by reputable government sources, there are only two possibilities. One, Cyber Ninjas would do the job right and prove the election was legit or two, they would so ineptly try and present some sort of moon logic that any reasonable checking of their work would make the whole thing fall apart. As they increasingly get dragged for stupid things like looking for bamboo in the paper because China flew in a bunch of fake ballots in the night, the latter is a near certainty.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Despite Biden's strong start, Democrats are worried

Joe Biden is off to a better first four months than most of his predecessors, winning a huge legislative measure, presiding over an administration of competence that has avoided any embarrassments and an economy about to take off. Yet Democrats privately are worried, on a range from nervous to pessimistic....
Presidential Electionnsjonline.com

HARSANYI: Biden is off to a disastrous start

Presidents aren’t supreme beings imbued with the power to dictate economic conditions, pandemics or international events. We give them far too much credit and blame for the vagaries of the world. That said, there are some things that presidents do have the power to influence. The location of MLB’s All-Star...
Presidential Electionfintechzoom.com

Joe Biden News – Joe Guzzardi: Joe Biden’s New Immigration Move Hurts Tech Workers, Recent College Grads | Opinions

Joe Biden News – Joe Guzzardi: Joe Biden’s New Immigration Move Hurts Tech Workers, Recent College Grads | Opinions. Recently, the Labor Department announced an 18-month delay in the effective date of the final rule, “Strengthening Wage Protections for the Temporary and Permanent Employment of Certain Aliens in the United States,” mostly foreign nationals working on employment-based visas.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

Joe Biden said he underestimated how many people would believe in Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election.The US president, in an interview with The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere in January, admitted that he underestimated the “big lie” of election fraud and how many Americans would actually vote for Mr Trump before 3 November 2020. "I underestimated his ability to take the big lie and turn it into something that was saleable," Mr Biden told Mr Dovere, whose book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump was released on Tuesday. “His transparent selfishness, his willingness to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Today's Republican Party is a political crime family — and we know who the godfather is

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on 'Joe Biden's America'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is The Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. The scourge of critical race theory has even infected school districts in red states. Tonight, we bring you the dramatic video from a Palm Beach County School Board hearing as parents stood up to the racial bullying that's taking place there. Plus, why is Joe Biden quoting a dictator in an American military commencement address? And what's the latest plan for big tech to track you? Raymond Arroyo has it all in Friday Follies. But first, anti-Semitism matters. That's the focus of tonight's angle.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

What Biden Didn’t Realize About His Presidency

Joe Biden had been president for less than two weeks when he told me something he’d heard from a friend after the election. Biden was like the dog that caught the car, the friend told him—after a lifetime of dreaming of becoming president, he’d finally done it. “I said, ‘No, I think I got the bus,’” Biden told me, reflecting on the combined crises of the pandemic, the economic collapse, and the shaky future of American democracy. “I’m the dog that caught the bus.”
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s deadlines come due

THE WEEK AHEAD IN D.C. — Is bipartisanship alive in Washington? This week should give us a pretty good clue. It doesn’t look promising at the outset. ON INFRASTRUCTURE: President JOE BIDEN set a deadline of Memorial Day to strike a deal with Republicans. And while both sides have put offers and counteroffers on the table, they ended last week accusing each other of gimmickry. Not a good sign.