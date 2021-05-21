newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Inside Pauley Perrette And Mark Harmon's Relationship

By Lindsay Cronin
Posted by 
The List
The List
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pauley Perrette and Mark Harmon weren't in a good place with one another when the she left "NCIS" in 2018. Although Perrette and CBS played it cool when the fan-favorite's sudden exit was first announced, with both Perrette and the network releasing positive statement about her 15-year run on the show, it was later revealed that Perrette and Harmon endured a massive falling out over a dog bite that resulted in Perrette departing from her role as forensic scientist Abigail "Abby" Sciuto.

The List

The List

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

Pauley Perrette
Mark Harmon
