Inside Pauley Perrette And Mark Harmon's Relationship
Pauley Perrette and Mark Harmon weren't in a good place with one another when the she left "NCIS" in 2018. Although Perrette and CBS played it cool when the fan-favorite's sudden exit was first announced, with both Perrette and the network releasing positive statement about her 15-year run on the show, it was later revealed that Perrette and Harmon endured a massive falling out over a dog bite that resulted in Perrette departing from her role as forensic scientist Abigail "Abby" Sciuto.www.thelist.com