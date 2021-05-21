newsbreak-logo
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (5/21/21)

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
Happy Friday. This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Parker McCollum, Blake Shelton, Charlie Worsham, Miranda Lambert, Justin Moore, Joshua Ray Walker, Hardy, Adam Sanders, Jesse Daniel, Gary Allan, Jason Eady, Vincent Neil Emerson, Sam Williams, JP Harris and more. Turn it up, tell your friends, and as always, make sure to subscribe to the official Whiskey Riff Channel for more great country music playlists.

