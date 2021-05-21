My Turn: Time to dream again?

I think HB 544 is wrong for New Hampshire for many reasons, but here are my top five. HB 544 would turn education on its head. We can’t learn about an issue if we refuse to talk about it. Racism and sexism are issues in the news and political sphere almost daily. Yet HB 544 would forbid teachers, police or any state contractor from discussing these topics and others that the bill’s sponsors do not like. Public servants can’t be trained about the history of racism or sexism (or how to deal with them on the job) or about the harm suffered by women or people of color resulting from racism or sexism, or the ways in which all people can get along in community.