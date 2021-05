(Photo courtesy of Georgetown Athletics) Anyone who follows me on social media has seen my opinion of Hoya midfielder Dylan Hess skyrocket over the last month. But when I was examining the eight teams in this weekend’s Quarterfinals, I didn’t want to spotlight Hess because it felt like I’d already covered him so much. But then it occurred to me that 1. Not everyone follows me on Twitter and 2. I hadn’t really illustrated what about his game was so appealing.