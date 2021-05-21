Kenneth Ize Is Buoying Nigeria's Age-Old Weaving Legacy
Kenneth Ize's Pan-African pride is literally tangible. The LVMH Prize-nominated designer's body of work is almost entirely informed by exquisite Nigerian asoke fabric, making every Kenneth Ize garment a celebration of his native country. To better support the needs of the women weavers whom he employs, Ize recently partnered with nmbello Studio founder Nifemi Marcus-Bello to overhaul the traditional loom design, creating thoughtfully useful tools that are at the heart of a forthcoming exhibition in Accra, Ghana.www.highsnobiety.com