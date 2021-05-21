The Hair Product That Awkwafina Swears By
Awkwafina has grown quite the career in recent years, most recently appearing in Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon." She's a gemini, which in part means she always wants to appear her best. To accomplish this for her hair, the "Ocean's 8" star reaches for Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, according to PopSugar. This product retails for $26 on Living Proof's website and is described as "a dry shampoo spray that actually cleans hair, eliminating oil, sweat, and odor." The website further describes it as making your hair "look, smell, and feel clean" and giving your hair a pleasant smell all day long.www.thelist.com