The Hair Product That Awkwafina Swears By

The best hair products all do essentially the same thing: they get your hair right where you want it, and they keep it there. But they don't all go about it in the same way. We like to think of all products existing on some sort of hair-styling matrix, with the two key factors being hold and shine. In other words, what kind of grip do you want your product to give you, if any at all? And what level of matte or shiny do you want to achieve?