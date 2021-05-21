newsbreak-logo
Pottawattamie County, IA

Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) Three people were arrested after Deputies executed a search warrant at 707 Atlantic Street in Walnut on Thursday. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’ s Office says Amy Joy Carman, 38, and Jessie Suzanne Petersen, 30, were both charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine 1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Phillip Michael Houston, 34, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

