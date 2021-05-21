Barn Find! 1971 Dodge Charger Super Bee Six-Pack 440

It’s always suspicious when a barn find is shown with hardly any dust on it, but this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 we came across on eBay is just caked with grime. At least, in the one photo it is, but the seller seems to have given it a good wash after that, so you get to see all those rust spots clearly in other shots. Shockingly, the minerals in the barn dust didn’t protect against oxidization, which is just really weird.