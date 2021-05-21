Barn Find! 1971 Dodge Charger Super Bee Six-Pack 440
Don't hold it against him, but Jeff Schwartz isn't a Mopar guy—he's a car guy. He certainly wasn't looking for another project when he happened upon this survivor 1971 Dodge Charger Six-Pack 440 Super Bee, but he's in love with it now. Schwartz's credentials as a car guy can't be beat; not only is he the creative and engineering force behind Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois, he's a force to be reckoned with on a road course, and he's built a pile of insane machinery including a 1965 Pontiac Tempest, a 1971 Olds Cutlass, 1972 Chevy Vega, 1967 Ford Custom 500, and a 1981 Pontiac Trans Am—and that's only a fraction of the cars he's built in his garage.www.msn.com