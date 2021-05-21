Demo to Play Softball for Mansfield

Over in Spartan Country Maine-Endwell celebrated another NLI signing for softball player Melissa Demo who will continue her career at Division Two Mansfield University. During her time as a Spartan, Demo has won four state titles with two coming from softball and two coming from field hockey. In 2019 Melissa was named to the All-State Second Team, as well as being named a scholar athlete. When asked about what she will miss the most from her time at M-E she says the competitive atmosphere with her friends sits at the top.