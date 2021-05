Day 1A of the WPT Online Series Main Event on partypoker attracted a total of 521 entries, meaning the tournament is over halfway towards its guarantee of $3,000,000. Each of the two starting flights of the Main Event play down to 15%, which left 78 players still standing at the end of Day 1A. Leading the way is Connor Drinan. Drinan's best WPT result came in March 2016, when he finished eighth in the WPT Bay 101 Shooting Star Main Event for $102,760.