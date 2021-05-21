Orange Selectboard opts for Town Hall’s ‘soft opening’ on July 1

A contingent from the Libertarian Party of Worcester County, joined by a few family members, set out on foot from reservoir Gate 40 in Petersham, Saturday, with a mission. The seven hikers from Athol, Orange and Spencer surveyed structural stone remnants located along the popular 1.5-mile trail, culminating at Dana Common, to assess two needs the group aims to help meet. The LPWC plans to arrange for installation of historical markers where lacking, and clearing of overgrowth that has crept its way onto the sites. Project leader Charles Larkin had researched the situation and has communicated with officials. Larkin reported Saturday that donation of professional grade materials for construction of markers has been pledged through another member; and volunteers would be enlisted to clear the overgrowth, according to plans.