Orange, MA

Orange Selectboard opts for Town Hall’s ‘soft opening’ on July 1

Recorder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE — Town Hall business will inch back to normal with a schedule consisting of Mondays and Wednesdays from July 1 until Sept. 1, following a unanimous Selectboard vote this week. Town Administrator Gabriele Voelker proposed a “soft opening” for the building at 6 Prospect St., easing into a post-pandemic...

www.recorder.com
City
Orange, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Orange, MA
Government
#Orange Selectboard#Town Hall#Covid#Zoom#The Orange Planning Board#Prospect St#Selectboard Members#Town Hall Business#Town Hall Employees#Resident Ann Reed#Resident Rhonda Bartlett#Clerk#Night Hours#Fall#Appointment#Gov Charlie Baker#July#Cleaning#This Week
Orange, MARecorder

Virtual North Quabbin Food-A-Thon kicks off 12-hour campaign Tuesday

ORANGE — Kicking off at 6 a.m. Tuesday, the 12-hour-long 18th annual North Quabbin Food-A-Thon is being held virtually for the second year in a row, online and via television and radio broadcasts. The fundraising program will air on Athol-Orange Community Television (AOTV) Channel 1301 and radio station WVAO 105.9...
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Orange, MAAthol Daily News

North Quabbin Notebook: May 14, 2021

ORANGE — The Friends of the Orange Public Libraries expressed their thanks to staff of the Wheeler Memorial and Moore-Leland libraries in recognition of National Library Week last week. “Their hard work and dedication to the local library community does not go unnoticed, especially during these tough times,” a statement...
Greenfield, MAAthol Daily News

Local legislators seek moratorium on med rides program consolidation

GREENFIELD — The governor is looking to consolidate a program of the local transit authority that provides low-income people and those with disabilities with a ride to medical appointments that would mean oversight by an agency about 100 miles away. But the area’s legislators are trying to put a moratorium on any such decision and signing of contracts for the next two years.
Orange, MAAthol Daily News

A roundup of historical society summer plans

With Spring coming, also comes the opening of the historical societies in the area. Those societies that are open will be following all federal state and local COVID-19 protocols. Orange Historical Society will be open; however, there will be no breakfast on the porch or musical performances, due to COVID-19....
Franklin County, MARecorder

Editorial: Monday Shorts: ‘Never give up’

Here are some brief thoughts on recent happenings in Franklin County and the North Quabbin region. If there’s one take-away thus far from the nine-part series, “Homelessness: Our Housing Crisis and Call to Action,” sponsored by Greening Greenfield and Franklin County Continuing the Political Revolution (FCCPR), it’s the virtue of persistence.
Franklin County, MARecorder

Forum speakers: Persistence, flexibility and teamwork key to solving housing crisis

Athol Town Manager Shaun Suhoski says working to solve the local housing crisis is never a one-person task — it takes an entire community. “Our town, an iconic New England mill town, has made great strides, but there’s a long way to go,” he told those who sponsored and attended the most recent housing forum held by Greening Greenfield and Franklin County Continuing the Political Revolution (FCCPR). “We have no housing in Athol. A single-family home is listed and goes within a few hours, and we have very few rentals.”
Orange, MAAthol Daily News

Orange hopeful for $24K grant to fund housing production plan

ORANGE — The Selectboard voted unanimously on Wednesday to authorize the town’s planning and community development director to apply for a state grant to complete a housing production plan that will gauge the capacity for, and need for, housing growth in town. Alec Wade will apply for $24,000 through Community...
Franklin County, MAAthol Daily News

Forum speakers hope to address homelessness issue ‘holistically’

GREENFIELD — Greening Greenfield and Franklin County Continuing the Political Revolution (FCCPR) continued their housing forum series Wednesday afternoon, this time focusing on homeless people in the county and beyond and the challenges they face to secure housing. Featured speakers during the most recent virtual forum, “Homelessness: Our Housing Crisis...
Franklin County, MAAthol Daily News

Western Mass ArtsHub portal will provide info in one place

Franklin County towns, along with others throughout Western Massachusetts, have received a $185,934 grant from the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and its Regional Pilot Project Grant Program to support the creation of the Western Mass ArtsHub, an online portal with information about local artists and creative businesses. Lisa Davol,...
Worcester County, MARecorder

My Turn: Libertarians scout lost town trail with pledge to donate markers, cleanup

A contingent from the Libertarian Party of Worcester County, joined by a few family members, set out on foot from reservoir Gate 40 in Petersham, Saturday, with a mission. The seven hikers from Athol, Orange and Spencer surveyed structural stone remnants located along the popular 1.5-mile trail, culminating at Dana Common, to assess two needs the group aims to help meet. The LPWC plans to arrange for installation of historical markers where lacking, and clearing of overgrowth that has crept its way onto the sites. Project leader Charles Larkin had researched the situation and has communicated with officials. Larkin reported Saturday that donation of professional grade materials for construction of markers has been pledged through another member; and volunteers would be enlisted to clear the overgrowth, according to plans.
Orange, MAAthol Daily News

Expanded Community Health Center location opens in Orange

ORANGE — The Community Health Center of Franklin County held a grand opening at its new Orange location on Wednesday, and plans to begin treating patients in the next couple of weeks. The nonprofit hosted roughly 50 masked people at the event — complete with speakers including U.S. Rep. Jim...