Waste Management donates to Keep Cherokee Beautiful

Georgians 16 and older are invited to a Family Night COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic hosted by Cherokee County Health Department starting Tuesday at the Canton health center. Family Night hours are 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. No appointment is needed and no ID required. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be offered, as available, depending on supply. The vaccines are free. Teens ages 16 to 18 are only permitted the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The Canton location for Cherokee County Health Department is at 1219 Univeter Road, Canton.