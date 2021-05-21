newsbreak-logo
Waste Management donates to Keep Cherokee Beautiful

By Staff reports
tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaste Management has donated more than $20,000 to the Keep Cherokee Beautiful program. “We are thankful for the commitment of Waste Management to Cherokee County and Keep Cherokee Beautiful,” District 3 Commissioner Benny Carter said in a news release. “The support, resources and donation from Waste Management will allow Keep Cherokee Beautiful to expand our initiatives beyond the Adopt-a-Mile program and community cleanup events.”

