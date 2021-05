United Nations News reported on 16th April 2021 that up to 65,000 Nigerians are fleeing violence after a series of attacks in Damasak town in Borno State of Northeast Nigeria. From this incident, the UN Refugee Agency spokesperson (UNHCR), Babar Baloch, stated that “eight people were killed, and a dozen injured.” Further, there have been several incidents in Damasak town since 11th April 2021. The spokesperson for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Jens Laerke, stated that “Humanitarian assets have been targeted, including the destruction of at least five NGO offices and several NGO vehicles, a mobile storage unit, water tanks, a health outpost and a nutrition stabilization centre.”