How to enter Oregon’s $1 million vaccination lottery

By The Oregonian, oregonlive.com
msn.com
 3 days ago

Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday lottery prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million for Oregonians vaccinated against COVID-19. A: All residents 18 and older who've received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by June 27 should be entered into the "Take Your Shot Oregon" lottery, which will be held on June 28. If you are an Oregon resident and have already received one or both shots, and are over 18, you will be entered automatically. All shots registered through June 27 will be eligible. State officials advise if people are thinking about getting vaccinated, they should not wait if they want a chance at the jackpot.

