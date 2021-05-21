Kelly Reichardt and Michelle Williams team up for another movie filming in Portland, with a call for ‘authentic’ Portland artists
Director Kelly Reichardt, whose films include the critically acclaimed 2019 feature “First Cow,” is reuniting with Michelle Williams on a new movie that will shoot in the Portland area beginning in early June. Reichardt and Williams previously worked together on “Wendy and Lucy” (2008) and “Meek’s Cutoff” (2010), which were both filmed in Oregon, and “Certain Women” (2016), which was filmed in Montana.www.msn.com