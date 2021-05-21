Kelly Reichardt and Michelle Williams team up for another movie filming in Portland, with a call for ‘authentic’ Portland artists

May 1—This article was published online on April 19, 2021. I grew up in San Diego, which resembles the backdrop of High Noon or Unforgiven not at all but is extremely west, geographically speaking. Maybe this is what disposed me to feel that the Western as a film genre was trite and foolish, dangerously sentimental about horizons and stoicism and men shooting each other for no good reason. I know these are fighting words. But the notion of the western frontier offering limitless opportunity to colonize—framed as limitless freedom, resources, and promise of transformation—is less attractive when you are raised at its terminus. "San Diego is the extreme southwest town of the United States; and since our real westward expansion has come to a standstill, it has become a veritable jumping-off place," Edmund Wilson wrote in a 1931 essay about the strangely high rate of suicides in the city at that time.