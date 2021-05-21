Campaign for Families First’s new home appeals to community

This coming Monday, May 17th, the City Council is scheduled to vote on whether or not to accept the draft proposal for the development of the McIntyre site. The proposal has been prepared by the Principle Group and is based on thousands of hours of consulting with more than 250 Portsmouth Listens participants. The design process, guided throughout by the McIntyre subcommittee in conjunction with the Principle Group, was open to everyone, transparent and professional. Input from the community was sought at every phase in order to help the Principle Group finalize the proposal which will be before the Council Monday night. It is important to recognize that if this proposal is approved, we are only at the beginning of the design process and many of the elements will be in need of further definition and specificity. But, for that to happen, we must have a proposal to negotiate with Redgate Kane, the National Park Service and the Government Services Administration. This is the only way the City can gain possession of both the McIntyre building and the rest of the 2 1/4 acre site.