Portsmouth, NH

Campaign for Families First’s new home appeals to community

Seacoast Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH – Families First Health and Support Center is close to raising the funds needed to expand access to care in a new home in Portsmouth later this year. The new location will offer the community increased services, including an in-house pharmacy offering prescriptions at discounted rates, more medical and dental exam rooms, and an SOS Recovery Community Center to support people recovering from substance use disorder.

