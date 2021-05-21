What Friends Fans Missed About Chandler And Janice's Relationship

The hit sitcom "Friends," which originally aired from 1994 until 2004 but which experienced an increase in popularity once again in the 2010s, is having a special reunion on HBO Max soon hosted by actor and comedian James Corden. In anticipation for this reunion, fans are remembering their favorite characters, moments, and couples from the series' decade-long run. One such couple is Chandler Bing and Janice Litman-Goralnik. Janice wasn't part of the core "Friends" cast, but she did appear in every season and even had character development where other supporting characters didn't, per Bustle. This is immediately something to recognize, as this shows Janice's overall importance to the series and its narrative — a significance other characters didn't receive.