newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

Henrico easing COVID-19 restrictions at government sites

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342ZJD_0a7P1nqf00

With statewide public safety measures for COVID-19 easing, Henrico County is adjusting pandemic-related protocols and will continue reopening buildings and facilities to the public Monday, May 24.

Henrico’s changes align with revised guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and guidance issued last week by Gov. Ralph Northam regarding the use of face coverings and social distancing.

Many county offices have been closed to in-person visits by residents and others since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Some county facilities, including libraries, courts, cashiers offices, parks and recreation centers, previously had reopened to the public.

Fully vaccinated residents — those who are at least two weeks past receiving a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine — will not be required to wear a face covering or to maintain social distancing when inside a county building.

Anyone who is not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated will be expected to wear a face mask and maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet inside county buildings, according to county officials.

A complete list of reopening and operational changes is available on Henrico’s website. Changes include:

• The Permit Center locations at the Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, and Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, and the Planning Department will be open to accept permit applications and provide other services; the Planning Department encourages visitors to schedule an appointment.

• The Springfield Road and Charles City Road public-use areas will resume charging service fees on Saturday, May 22; and

• The attendance capacity for the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 25 will increase to 100, and fully vaccinated attendees will not be required to wear a face covering.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
502
Followers
819
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
County
Henrico County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Parks And Recreation#Government Officials#Public Officials#County Officials#Government Buildings#Public Buildings#Johnson Johnson#The Permit Center#Eastern Government Center#The Planning Department#The Board Of Supervisors#Permit Applications#County Buildings#Revised Guidelines#Service Fees#Public Safety#Courts#Springfield Road#Libraries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – May 24, 2021

A new airline flies into town; Henrico County relaxes some COVID-19 restrictions, reopens some facilities; local experts discuss the Richmond region’s real estate market; the Henrico Historic Preservation Advisory Committee awards its annual recognition to several groups, residents; a Saturday morning traffic stop on I-95 in Henrico produces an unexpected surprise for police.
Highland Springs, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

McEachin proposes $1.5 million in federal funding for Achievable Dream Academy at Highland Springs ES

U.S Representative Donald McEachin (VA-4th District) has proposed $1.5 million in federal funding for An Achievable Dream Academy at Highland Springs Elementary School. The funding would ensure its ability to implement the Social, Academic and Moral Education (or SAME) framework as it expands to the middle school level this fall and would allow the program to provide wrap-around and other supportive services to students and their families, according to McEachin.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

3 Henrico businesses earn accreditation from BBB

Three Henrico companies are among 27 Virginia businesses that recently received accreditations from the BBB serving Central Virginia. BBB accredited businesses must pass 38 requirements within BBB’s Standards of Trust, which include building trust, advertising honest and telling the truth, among others. The three Henrico businesses are:. • CB Chandler...
Fairfield, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Fairfield constituent meeting May 24 to address Central Va. Transportation Authority

Fairfield District Supervisor Frank J. Thornton will hold a virtual Constituent Meeting on Monday, May 24 to discuss the newly created Central Virginia Transportation Authority, which he chairs. Through slight tax increases within its nine member localities, the CVTA is raising money for transportation projects – some of which it keeps and spends on regional projects, the rest of which it divides among each member.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Richmond Power Poll respondents weigh in on state elections

Respondents to this month’s Richmond Power Poll are mostly split about the upcoming statewide elections in Virginia. A slight majority of respondents (52.4%) indicated that they did not want state Democrats to emerge from the November elections maintaining their grip on the state’s two highest seats – governor and lieutenant governor – and both houses of the General Assembly, while about 43% said they hoped the party would retain control of all four. Fewer than 5% were undecided.
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.17.21

TOD zonings, Southern States silos project on city planning agenda. The Richmond Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Full agenda here. Business on the agenda includes two requests for rezoning to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District. WVS Cos. seeks the zoning for a site it owns at 4401 E. Main St., where it’s planning a six-story mixed-use building with 203 apartments. TOD also is sought by 1801 E Main LLC for a half-acre plot at 1801 E. Main St., which it purchased in November.
PoliticsPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Virginia DMV to expand appointment opportunities

In line with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement last week easing COVID-19 restrictions, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will open more windows in its customer service centers beginning June 1, creating 184,000 additional appointment opportunities statewide. Customers are able to schedule appointments now. Additional windows will open in stages...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – May 17, 2021

Draper Aden Associates, a Henrico-based engineering firm, recently announced that Kevin Shreiner, LS, PS was promoted and will serve as the firm’s new survey division manager. He will manage the firm’s entire Survey Division. Shreiner has over 38 years of experience in the land development engineering industry working on projects located throughout Virginia and West Virginia. He joined Draper Aden in August 2020 as a survey team leader. Prior to joining Draper Aden, he held positions with Triad Engineering, Pennoni, and The Engineering Groupe. Shreiner also is a former survey district manager with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools will offer vaccinations in some schools after all

Last week, it appeared Henrico Schools officials were not planning to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in the county’s public schools before the school year ends June 17. But Sunday afternoon, school system spokesman Andy Jenks told the Citizen that in fact the system will offer them at middle schools before the end of the school year and during the system’s Summer Academy programs at middle school sites in July.
Henrico County, VArichmondmagazine.com

Henrico’s Moon Shot

In a 2019 state of the county address, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas laid out an audacious principle that has guided the county for years. He recalled President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 challenge to the nation to put a man on the moon: “Not because it was easy, but because it was hard.
Virginia StatePosted by
Henrico Citizen

JC Penney store at Virginia Center Commons closing May 16

JC Penney’s store at Virginia Center Commons will close permanently Sunday, May 16. The company sold the building that houses the store earlier and an associated parking lot this year to companies controlled by The Rebkee Co. and Shamin Hotels, which paid $3 million for the 7.67-acre site. The companies are planning to redevelop the mall site into a mixed-use development and are planning as many as 400 apartments on the Penney site.