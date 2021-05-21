Henrico easing COVID-19 restrictions at government sites

With statewide public safety measures for COVID-19 easing, Henrico County is adjusting pandemic-related protocols and will continue reopening buildings and facilities to the public Monday, May 24.

Henrico’s changes align with revised guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and guidance issued last week by Gov. Ralph Northam regarding the use of face coverings and social distancing.

Many county offices have been closed to in-person visits by residents and others since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Some county facilities, including libraries, courts, cashiers offices, parks and recreation centers, previously had reopened to the public.

Fully vaccinated residents — those who are at least two weeks past receiving a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine — will not be required to wear a face covering or to maintain social distancing when inside a county building.

Anyone who is not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated will be expected to wear a face mask and maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet inside county buildings, according to county officials.

A complete list of reopening and operational changes is available on Henrico’s website. Changes include:

• The Permit Center locations at the Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, and Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, and the Planning Department will be open to accept permit applications and provide other services; the Planning Department encourages visitors to schedule an appointment.

• The Springfield Road and Charles City Road public-use areas will resume charging service fees on Saturday, May 22; and

• The attendance capacity for the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 25 will increase to 100, and fully vaccinated attendees will not be required to wear a face covering.