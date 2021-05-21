A Look Inside Giada De Laurentiis' Relationship With Her Boyfriend

Over lockdown, we quickly discovered how useful social media platforms like TikTok were in our daily life. Not only are TikTok videos just purely entertaining, but we’ve also learned a couple of handy tips and tricks that have transformed the way we cook. From the infamous whipped coffee to pesto eggs, we’ve seen just about it all. One of TikTok’s latest viral recipes however took the online space by a storm and quickly caused grocery stores to run out of the required ingredients: Baked Feta Pasta. Not only is it simple to make but it also is just such a tasty dish — and one we might have made one too many times. So when we saw that Giada de Laurentiis had shared her own spin on the viral pasta, we knew we had to try it out for ourselves — and it looks every bit as delicious.