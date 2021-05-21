newsbreak-logo
A Look Inside Giada De Laurentiis' Relationship With Her Boyfriend

Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis is currently in a committed relationship with Shane Farley, but when did their relationship begin?. After the celebrity chef split from her former husband, designer Todd Thompson, in 2014, De Laurentiis reconnected with Shane Farley in 2015 after previously meeting the also-divorced talk show producer in 2013 on the set of a project with Bobby Flay that never actually came into fruition.

