It has been over a year since the Friends of the Española Public Library closed its bookstore at the Lucero Center in response to the quickly spreading COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy and excited to announce that we have reopened for business. Over the past year we have received numerous book donations, added more shelf space and more books, and have taken steps to make our space COVID safe. We follow the City of Española COVID protocols to maintain a safe environment for our patrons and volunteer cashiers.