Oregon State

Oregon Gambles On A Lottery Prize To Get People Vaccinated

klcc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState leaders hope cash prizes will spur more Oregonians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Friday, Governor Kate Brown announced a $1-million lottery drawing, called the Take Your Shot Oregon campaign. “Getting vaccinated not only protects you from COVID-19, it helps protect your loved ones” Brown said. “It takes us one...

www.klcc.org
