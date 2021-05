A Cadiz man was not injured when his vehicle left the road and overturned at the entrance to Broadbent Boulevard Tuesday. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas said 44-year-old Kenneth Kemp was eastbound on U.S. 68 shortly before noon when he said he was crowded by another vehicle in the passing lane. Kemp’s SUV veered right, went through the entrance to the intersection, and struck a concrete post which caused the vehicle to overturn once.