It’s been over seven years since we last got a new Donkey Kong game, and fans of Nintendo’s iconic series have been getting antsy in the absence of announcements of a new one, especially given how good the last couple of them were. Of course, with Retro Studios being busy with Metroid Prime 4, there’s the question of who would even handle a new Donkey Kong game- it seems all of those questions are going to be answered soon, if new rumours are to be believed.