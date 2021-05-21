Xbox Discounts 2 Games During Free-to-Play Weekend

Ubisoft’s main course of action for years has been to release several large AAA titles a year. With its varied portfolio of IPs, stretching from Assassin’s Creed, to Watch Dogs and Tom Clancy’s I Got a New Pair of Slacks Via Lootboxes, the company consistently hit that mark. But the times are a-changin’, and the developer is looking to shift gears a bit. Ubisoft had its full-year earnings call today, and it shed some light on how its strategy will be changing in the near future. Suffice to say, Ubisoft will be changing things up a bit as it focuses more on free-to-play games.