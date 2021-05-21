Xbox Discounts 2 Games During Free-to-Play Weekend
Xbox’s Free Play Days weekend returned once more this week with two different games featured: Gears 5 and F1 2020. If you’ve got either an Xbox Live Gold or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you’ll have the opportunity to play both of those games at no extra cost from now until May 23rd. Each of the games is also discounted during this timeframe, too, so if you like what you play, you can pick them up now for cheaper than what you’d normally pay.comicbook.com