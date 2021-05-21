newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

That Wild and Glorious Army of the Dead Ending, Explained

By Joshua Ocampo
Men's Health
 3 days ago

If you haven't yet witnessed the magical zombie chaos of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, full stop. Open up a new tab, login to Netflix, screen immediately, and return here—we'll be waiting. For those of us who have seen it, let's discuss. Amazing, yes? We'd say it's easily the best zombie movie since...Snyder's take on zombies in Dawn of the Dead in 2004. Part of why we loved Army is that it's pure fun, backed by the brilliant comedic timing of Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, and Matthias Schweighöfer.

www.menshealth.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Matthias Schweighöfer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead#Un#Wild And Glorious Army#Fun#Vault#Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Place
Mexico City
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieshollywoodgothique.com

Army of the Dead: film clips

Five clips from Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder from a screenplay by Snyder & Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Cast: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada. Rated R. 2h 28min. Theatrical Release Date: May 13, 20201. Netflix Debut: May 21, 2021.
MoviesFANGORIA

See ARMY OF THE DEAD On The Big Screen!

Been jonesing for your big-screen zombie fix? Those fortunate to live in NYC can now catch Zack Snyder’s epic Army of the Dead at the Paris Theater (4 West 48th Street), where it will run through May 25. Then starting this Friday, Cinemark, one of the nation’s largest theater chains, will unspool the Netflix-produced film at 200 locations. This marks Army of the Dead as the first of the streamer’s films to land a wide release at a major theater chain. Besides Cinemark, AOTD will also play at roughly 600 theaters in total, including, iPic, Landmark, Alamo Drafthouse, Harkins, Cinépolis and Brooklyn’s comfy Nighthawk cinemas. The Dawn of the Dead remake director’s return to action-packed horror will then shuffle to Netflix on May 21.
Moviesscannain.com

#Review: Army of the Dead

It’s been a few minutes since we had our last zombie treat, isn’t it? Well, Zack Snyder has returned with his latest film Army of the Dead to sate our appetites. With an ensemble cast lead by Dave Bautista, Army of the Dead hopes to give moviegoers something fun as well as frightful. Army of the Dead is about a team of specialists brought together to break into a Las Vegas vault containing two hundred million dollars. The catch? Las Vegas is the centre of a zombie kingdom. The team has approximately a day to get in and out before Las Vegas is nuked and the zombie scourge is eradicated.
TV & VideosDaily Gate City

‘Army of the Dead’ reflects political climate

Zack Snyder took the opportunity to reflect the current social climate in his new zombie heist thriller, “Army of the Dead,” with scenes featuring detainment camps, a wall being built and temperature scans. (May 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
MoviesDecider

‘Shutter Island’ Ending, Explained

The fearless duo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are back in the news thanks to the release of new photos from the director’s upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. The pair have been frequent collaborators, working on films like The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed, and The Aviator. They also worked on the 2010 mystery/thriller Shutter Island, a 1950s period film with one confusing ending. Trying to get a read on what it means? We’re here to help.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Netflix teases plot details for Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves

Matthias Schweighöfer steps into the director’s chair for his biggest film to date. He doesn’t just direct Army of Thieves, a live-action prequel to Army of the Dead, but Schweighöfer will also return as his character Dieter. The official synopsis states that Army of Thieves will follow “a mysterious woman...
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Super Me Ending, Explained

Written and directed by Chinese filmmaker Zhang Chong, ‘Super Me’ is a psychological horror-thriller that blends elements of the natural and supernatural to create an ambiance of suspicion and intrigue. The lucid story follows struggling screenwriter Sang Yu as he discovers a way to get rich fast, but the riches do not come without a cost.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Woman in the Window Ending Explained

This article contains The Woman in the Window spoilers. Twisty-turny thriller The Woman in the Window has arrived on Netflix with some distinct Hitchcockian vibes. It’s based on the bestselling novel by A. J. Finn and directed by Joe Wright (Atonement, Anna Karenina, Darkest Hour), with Amy Adams as the titular woman.
ArmyPosted by
CNN

Meet 'Army of the Dead's' squad

Dave Bautista is the leader of an eclectic group of zombie-fighters into an infested Las Vegas. Rick Damigella introduces us to his squad.
MoviesRefinery29

The End Of Army of The Dead Is Basically Franchise Fuel

Major spoilers are ahead. If you’ve watched all two hours and 30 minutes of Zack Snyder’s zombie-heist movie, Army of the Dead, you know that there isn’t a happy ending for anyone — even those who make it out of Las Vegas alive. But just because there is no clear-cut resolution for the two surviving characters — Ella Purnell’s Kate Ward and Omari Hardwick’s Vanderohe —doesn’t mean that Snyder isn’t already cooking up more ways for zombies to attack in the future. And, in the past: Snyder is working on a prequel.
TV & Videosnprillinois.org

Full Disclosure: Army of the Dead

Join the Front Row Network as we give another Full Disclosure, this time on Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. The horde has taken over sin city in this gory and vibrant zombie-heist flick. Will our heroes succeed in making it past the cold re-animated corpses to get their hands on the cold hard cash lying in a vault in a zombie-conquered gamble palace? Or will our heroes fail and become another soldier in the land of the dead? Give this episode a listen to get our thoughts on Netflix’s latest release.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

An ‘Army Of The Dead’ Prequel Is Already In Development

Netflix's Army Of The Dead, the hyperbolic zombie heist spectacle from director Zack Snyder, only released last week but the future's looking bright for the franchise. The film's story is a little off-the-wall so strap in. It starts with a mysterious U.S. military convoy moving a shipment from Area 51 to another destination. Where that destination is doesn't matter because the truck crashes thereby springing loose the captive zombie who kills the soldiers and bites two others. The infected shuffle off to Las Vegas and the virus spreads, so the military decide to nuke the city to contain the zombies. However, a ragtag group of mercenaries are contracted to retrieve $200 million from a casino before the bombs drop. Oh, and there's a strain of the disease that allows the victims to retain their intelligence despite their transformation, and these Alpha zombies won't give up their city without a fight. The cast is stacked, with Dave Bautista as the hero Scott Ward, as well as Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt and Tig Notaro.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

1 Scene In Army Of The Dead Has Fans Going Crazy

However you feel about his filmography as a whole, it can’t be denied that Zack Snyder has to be regarded as one of the best in the business when it comes to kicking off his movies with a bang, a recurring feature of his output dating right back to 2004’s Dawn of the Dead.