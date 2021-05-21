That Wild and Glorious Army of the Dead Ending, Explained

Netflix's Army Of The Dead, the hyperbolic zombie heist spectacle from director Zack Snyder, only released last week but the future's looking bright for the franchise. The film's story is a little off-the-wall so strap in. It starts with a mysterious U.S. military convoy moving a shipment from Area 51 to another destination. Where that destination is doesn't matter because the truck crashes thereby springing loose the captive zombie who kills the soldiers and bites two others. The infected shuffle off to Las Vegas and the virus spreads, so the military decide to nuke the city to contain the zombies. However, a ragtag group of mercenaries are contracted to retrieve $200 million from a casino before the bombs drop. Oh, and there's a strain of the disease that allows the victims to retain their intelligence despite their transformation, and these Alpha zombies won't give up their city without a fight. The cast is stacked, with Dave Bautista as the hero Scott Ward, as well as Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt and Tig Notaro.