A Mountain Home woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry from her employer. Charged with a felony count of theft of property is 33-year-old Whitney Lynann Roof. According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the victim Monday about the theft of jewelry from her home on Old Tracy Road. The victim told investigators she started noticing items missing last summer. This past week she did a complete inventory and discovered more pieces of jewelry missing.