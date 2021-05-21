Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Agree on July 24 Date For Trilogy

And so it appears that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are finally going to fight to see who the undisputed champion of boxing’s heavyweight division is. The two men, both British and both arguably in their primes, are towering figures, and have bested every opponent they have met. The fight, scheduled for August 14th in Saudi Arabia, is going to be promoted as an enormous international sporting event. Those involved, including promoters Eddie Hearn, Bob Arum, and Frank Warren, along with the fighters themselves, stand to make enormous sums. This matchup has taken forever to be made, though. Indeed, an official announcement has yet to be presented. What’s with the lumbering pace?