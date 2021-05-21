newsbreak-logo
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Agree on July 24 Date For Trilogy

By Joe Gaither
92.9 WTUG
 4 days ago
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have verbally agreed on a fight date of July 24 to hash out their trilogy. The two heavyweight giants agree to a date just days after the Bronze Bomber won a court decision affirming his right to a third fight with the Gypsy King. The...

