Spring puts a spring in my step, quite literally. I bounce out of the house in the morning to see what is blooming and since early March, I have never been disappointed. You know the regular cast of characters in early spring: first snowdrops with their tiny white blossoms, then glory of the snow in blue, white or pink, and winter aconite in brilliant yellow — all blossoming near ground level. But there are lots of other plants to consider, especially now, in May.