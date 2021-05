OPINION — U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice will never be your moderate friend in Washington, D.C. She is proving only to be a generic Republican pawn, drooling out National Republican Congressional Committee talking points while her party attempts to dismantle democracy. Bice surprised many progressive-leaning Oklahomans when she became the only member of the state’s congressional […] The post Stephanie Bice loiters in Washington, lamely following Republican leaders appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.