It’s time to reopen to Europe — and not just for tourists
On May 19, the 27 member states of the European Union agreed to reopen their borders to visitors fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as the end of the month. Countries will retain the capacity to request extra testing or quarantine, or to snap back restrictions in case of emergency. Americans can finally travel to Europe for the first time in 14 months. But planes will only fly in one direction. Europeans are still barred from visiting the United States.www.brookings.edu