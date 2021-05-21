newsbreak-logo
Lifestyle

It’s time to reopen to Europe — and not just for tourists

By Célia Belin
Brookings Institution
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 19, the 27 member states of the European Union agreed to reopen their borders to visitors fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as the end of the month. Countries will retain the capacity to request extra testing or quarantine, or to snap back restrictions in case of emergency. Americans can finally travel to Europe for the first time in 14 months. But planes will only fly in one direction. Europeans are still barred from visiting the United States.

Joe Biden
#Europe Travel#European Travel#Foreign Visitors#The European Union#Americans#Europeans
India
Europe
Brazil
China
Related
Pittsburgh, PAKansas City Star

Europe is open to tourists. So who is going?

PITTSBURGH — Europe is getting ready to welcome vaccinated tourists, with Greece leading the way starting this month. But keep this in mind: You may have to take a COVID-19 test to come home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says you must have proof of a negative...
LifestyleUS News and World Report

Greece Woos Foreign Tourists Ahead of Reopening

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece kicked off the formal start of its tourist season, announcing a multimillion euro promotional campaign on Thursday aimed at saving its most important economic sector from a second summer lost to the coronavirus. "We are opening our tourist industry to the world," Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Saudi Arabia to Reopen to Foreign Tourists Soon, Official Says

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to soon reopen to foreign tourists, a senior tourism official said on Monday after the kingdom announced the lifting of quarantine restrictions for certain foreign arrivals. The kingdom announced late on Sunday that non-citizens arriving from certain countries and who were fully vaccinated against...
Travelyourblackworld.net

Europe Is Allowing Vaccinated Tourists To Travel Without Quarantine Restrictions

European Union governments have lifted the lockdown measures by authorizing quarantine-free travel for vaccinated tourists and visitors from states considered safe. Ambassadors from the EU’s 27-member nations supported a proposal to relinquish quarantine for individuals who’ve received coronavirus vaccines recognized by its drug regulator, alongside shots from Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.
Internetproject-syndicate.org

Europe’s Digital Future

Recently, Anu Bradford, a professor at Columbia Law School and the author of The Brussels Effect: How the European Union Rules the World, sat down with European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, one of the European Union’s leading regulatory and economic-policy minds, to discuss key developments and trends in the digital economy. From privacy protection and antitrust action to online speech regulation and innovation policy, what happens in Europe’s digital economy will have profound and far-reaching implications for the rest of the world in the years ahead.
Businessanbmedia.com

Just Play Grows in Europe with New U.K. Office

Just Play announced its first European subsidiary, based in the U.K., to support its continued expansion throughout the continent. The U.K. office and showroom are located in Henley on Thames and Just Play has already begun the process of hiring a team to fast track the company to support business partners and optimize future growth potential.
Economyspglobal.com

Why This Time Really Is Different For Europe

(Editor's Note: This commentary was originally published by Project Syndicate on May 17, 2021.) From a European sovereign credit-risk perspective, the COVID-19 pandemic differs from other recent crises, for two reasons. First, the current economic crisis arose from recession-inducing lockdowns to combat a viral contagion, rather than from an asset-market contagion caused by a failing financial system. Second, Europe's policy response has been far more robust than previously. Once the pandemic ends, the trajectory of European sovereign ratings will depend on governments' ability to deliver sufficient economic growth to restore fiscal balances.
Lifestylebalkaninsight.com

Greece Reopens to Tourists With Big Fanfare

While Greece is welcoming back visitors with a major promotional campaign, doubts remain in the industry about the prospects of this year’s summer season. People enjoy a sunny day at the beach at a resort near Athens, Greece, 08 May 2021 (issued 09 May 2021). Equipped beaches charging entrance fees reopened on 08 May based on safety protocols. Photo: EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS.
LifestyleMotley Fool

France Announces June 9 Reopening to U.S. Tourists

U.S. tourists have been unable to visit France, but that may change in early June. For health and safety measures, international travel between countries has been greatly restricted since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. But while France has reopened to travelers from some countries, at this time, Americans are unable to visit for leisure. But that's about to change.
Public Healthdepartures.com

Europe to Reopen Borders to Vaccinated Global Tourists

This article originally appeared on Travelandleisure.com. The European Union approved a proposal Wednesday that would ease travel restrictions for vaccinated tourists from outside the EU, bringing the bloc one step closer to welcoming international travelers this summer. Ambassadors from the EU's 27 countries voted to welcome fully vaccinated visitors, Reuters...
U.S. PoliticsJanesville Gazette

US weighs financial sanctions against Ethiopia over Tigray war

The Biden administration has prepared economic sanctions against Ethiopia that could halt financing from the U.S. and loans by international financial institutions, according to two people familiar with the matter. The action, if confirmed, would set back relations between two longtime allies in the fight against Islamist extremism in the...
New York City, NYNew York Post

NYC should follow Europe’s lead and reopen to vaxxed visitors

The European Union is reopening to fully vaccinated international travelers. New York should follow suit: Tourists are crucial to the city’s recovery, and it’s nuts to exclude those who’ve been jabbed now that the state’s lifted most pandemic restrictions. Ambassadors from all 27 EU nations Wednesday OK’d the opening because...
LifestylePosted by
WOKV

Croatia ready to welcome foreign tourists, hoping they come

ROVINJ, Croatia — (AP) — Sun loungers are out, beach bars are open and rave music is pumping. Hotels and restaurants are greeting visitors hoping to get a head start on summer after more than a year of coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions. Croatia has widely reopened its stunning Adriatic...
Worldtravelweekly.com

Italy opens its 'quarantine-free' flights to U.S. tourists

Italy has reopened to Americans who travel on approved "quarantine-free" flights, according to announcements from American, Delta and United airlines. The country on Sunday began welcoming leisure travelers on the flights, which previously were open only to U.S. citizens visiting the country for work or other essential travel. To enter...
Europeperutribune.com

EU leaders agree on Belarus sanctions after plane diversion

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions against Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist. In what EU leaders have called a brazen...