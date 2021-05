What type of numbers did New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis put up against elite cornerbacks in his breakout 2020 season?. After a disappointing first three years of his career in which he averaged only 44.5 receiving yards per game, Corey Davis enjoyed a breakout season of spectacular proportions in 2020. He ranked 19th in the NFL and 16th among all players with 70.3 receiving yards per game – but it was his per-play efficiency that shined the brightest. Davis ranked seventh among wide receivers in yards per target (10.7), fifth in yards per route run (2.58), and first in conversion rate as he picked up a first down or a touchdown on 53.3% of his targets.