“I wonder if Athens City Schools ever talks to area organizers. High schoolers were supposed to drop off their textbooks recently (another story as to why, with two weeks left, textbooks are no longer needed) just as The Plains started a major repaving project forcing all the teen drivers to use Johnson Road. It should be interesting when all 4th-6th graders from the whole district get bussed out to the Plains, and all the K-3 Plains and Chauncey kids get bussed into Athens. Maybe communication will commence?”