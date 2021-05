Christopher Payne reveals how he is helping league and non-league clubs balance cultural history and heraldic charm with the modern age. Graphic design was not Christopher Payne’s first choice as a career. “I always wanted to be a professional footballer,” he says. “But things weren’t happening on the pitch.” After studying at London’s University of the Arts, Payne took an in-house job at a tech company in Buenos Aires, Argentina before moving to San Francisco where he is currently based. Despite a varied workload, his love has always been for branding and football. “But there are a limited number of football clubs” Payne says of combining those passions, “and so many designers who probably have the same interest and projects on their wish list.”