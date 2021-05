Today, April 29th is the coveted NFL Draft Day (at least for the first round) for the Buffalo Bills. Throughout months of mocks and reports, we know roughly where the team will go throughout the draft. Edge Rusher and Cornerback are the biggest holes to fill. Meanwhile, positions such as Running Back, Offensive Line, Tight End, and Safety could all use improvements. However, the most intriguing position of need to me is Wide Receiver.