Nelsonville, OH

Nelsonville City Council to meet May 24

Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

Due to social distancing recommendations on preventing the spread of the COVID-19, Nelsonville City Council will be meeting in regular session Monday, May 24, 2021 at 7 p.m. via a virtual meeting. The public may not attend the meeting in person. Citizens comments and business and organizational comments may be...

www.athensmessenger.com
Nelsonville, OHAthens Messenger

Top stories

Top stories read from May 9-16, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:. 1. Nelsonville youth charged in death of Eli Spangler. 2. Bomb threat closes Trimble HS on Tuesday, apparently part of larger spate of threats. 3. OMG! Rotisserie on 30-day suspension for Health Department violations. 4. Nelsonville Council rescinds vote removing Smith,...
Nelsonville, OHAthens Messenger

Nelsonville Council rescinds vote removing Smith, restoring him to Council

Nelsonville City Council voted in a special meeting Thursday to rescind the removal of Council Member Greg Smith from his position, immediately restoring him to council. Smith was initially removed from council after an administrative hearing in late February, in which the body unanimously found Smith to not be a continuous resident of Nelsonville, but instead a resident of neighboring Washington County.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Vax-A-Million sweepstakes: could $5M be clawed back from the governor?

OHIO (WSYX) — At least one member of the state board that approves non-budget funding for state agencies says Ohio's "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes caught him completely off-guard — just months after appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars to help the Ohio Department of Health promote and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Rep. Shane Wilkin...
Athens, OHWOUB

Athens Co. Confirms 4 New COVID-19 Cases For May 15-17

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 5,208 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after four were reported for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the new cases on May 17, 2021. There are 53 known active cases in the...
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Ohio voter rights group calls House Bill 294 'problematic'

Voting rights advocates and organizations gathered Monday virtually to share concerns about the Ohio GOP backed proposal that would make changes to the state's voting laws. They call a provision in House Bill 294 that would limit the number of days for absentee ballots to be requested by mail "problematic".
Nelsonville, OHAthens Messenger

American Legion 229 banner program

NELSONVILLE – To celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion Glenford Dugan Post 229 Charter, the Military Museum 229 will offer 24” x 48” lamppost banners, honoring past and present members of our Armed Forces, Law Enforcement, First Responders, and Civic Leaders. These heavy-duty vinyl banners are visible from...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Read the latest Ohio public health order on wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order Monday that aligns the statewide mask mandate with that of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between now and June 2, when all coronavirus-related public health orders are rescinded, except in nursing and assisted-living facilities,...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

Thoughts on Messenger article

In reference to a statement within the April 19, 2021 Athens Messenger article: House Republicans propose $2 million for Baileys Trail System in the state budget, "But because Athens County and City leaders couldn’t reach an agreement on how to fund the trail the timeline for its construction was upended,” does not accurately reflect the agreed upon development strategy and broad support the Baileys Trail System project has generated. The Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA), the council of governments managing and developing the Baileys Trail System in partnership with the Wayne National Forest, Athens Bicycle Club and other regional stakeholders, has the full support of members. The unified support for the Baileys Trail System is evidenced by elected officials service to the ORCA Board, as representatives of each governmental jurisdiction member.
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

3 things to know

Athens County reported no new cases Friday. In Athens County, 5,204 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 58 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 64 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,089,357 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 19,528 COVID-related deaths. 2.) Art...