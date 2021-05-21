newsbreak-logo
Cooper reinstates stricter rules for NC unemployment, seeks incentives for job seekers

By Will Doran
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

A day after Republican lawmakers proposed paying unemployed North Carolinians as much as $1,500 to get off unemployment and obtain a job, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a new executive order on unemployment. Part of his new order Friday brings back pre-pandemic requirements for people seeking unemployment benefits. Soon,...

