Massachusetts State

Atlantic-Pratt Energy Celebrates Its 100 Year Anniversary in Massachusetts

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor over four generations, the Nogueira family has owned and operated Atlantic-Pratt Energy to serve their neighbors with heating and cooling services. NORWELL, Mass. /Massachusetts Newswire/ — This month, Atlantic Pratt Energy announced a campaign to celebrate its 100th year in business by giving back to those who matter most-their customers and their community. Over the next twelve months, the company will select a charity, submitted by customers, to receive a $100 donation. Customers can nominate their favorite charity on their website. Atlantic-Pratt Energy will also enter their current customers into a monthly raffle to win a $100 in credit for their heating and cooling services. Customers are automatically entered into this raffle each month; every customer gets one raffle entry for each year they’ve been an Atlantic-Pratt Energy client.

