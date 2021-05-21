The Premier League manager merry-go-round continues, but Celtic fans needn't worry

With Celtic expected to bring in a new manager over the course of the next few months, at this point of time, Eddie Howe looks like the favourite for the Parkhead job. The manager has a big reputation from his time in England, where he took Bournemouth from the relegation zone of League Two to the Premier League and kept them there for five seasons. That is a massive achievement for anyone. On top of that, his sides are known to play attacking football, which is what would make him perhaps even more attractive for the Hoops.