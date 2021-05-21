newsbreak-logo
Premier League

The Premier League manager merry-go-round continues, but Celtic fans needn't worry

By Euan Davidson
67hailhail.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCeltic hiring a new manager: it’s a saga that’s required Saint-like patience, and now the Premier League may have thrown another twist in the tail. Today, it was confirmed that Nuno Espirito Santo will be leaving Wolves [BBC]. At the risk of second-guessing you; no. The back-up goalie for Porto in Seville is very unlikely to be the next Hoops boss. It’s surely a case of when and not if, regarding Eddie Howe. Also, the likelihood of the brilliantly-named Portuguese manager taking over at Celtic is considerably remote.

