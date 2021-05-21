newsbreak-logo
Anti-Olympic Protests Leave Tokyo Games In Doubt

By Dan Parker
golfmonthly.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is rising unrest in Japan as growing protests have seen Japanese citizens demand the Games be called off for a second time. The 2020 Summer Olympics are due to take place in Tokyo on the rescheduled date of July 23rd 2021, but civil unrest and a rise in Coronavirus cases in Japan are leaving the Games in doubt.

