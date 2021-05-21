newsbreak-logo
Cooperstown, NY

Company offers leisurely new way to ride the rails

By Allison Collins Contributing Writer
Daily Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRail Explorers is on track to become a Cooperstown-area favorite. The company, launched stateside in 2015 by husband and wife Alex Catchpoole and Mary Joy Lu, offers eco-tourism via pedal-powered rail bikes. A Cooperstown site, the company’s fourth, will open Saturday, May 29 from the Milford depot, part of the Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, at 136 East Main St. in Milford. Rail Explorers also operates in Rhode Island, Las Vegas and the Catskills. Opening of the Cooperstown branch was announced in late April.

