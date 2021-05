The games are really just getting more and more meaningless for the Edmonton Oilers. Since their overtime win on Monday against Montreal, the team has been locked into a playoff matchup against the Winnipeg Jets and no matter what happens in the final two games of their season, that can’t change. So I guess the goals in the final two games are just to make sure that they keep up their strong play, enter the playoffs on a high note and make sure everyone is 100% healthy. That’s really it. A win tonight would also bring the Oilers’ record against the Canadiens this season up to 4-4-1. For me, the regular season can’t end fast enough. The playoffs are so close that we know the likely start date for the series and I just want to watch some meaningful games. Until then, I guess tonight’s game against the Habs will have to do.