Land, facility lease approved for new emergency operations center in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Atlantic hurricane season is less than two weeks away. Chatham County is certainly an area familiar with hurricanes and tropical storms. The county is one step closer to having a new facility at the northwest corner of the airport’s property. The new emergency operations center is estimated to cost around $41.6 million. The new SPLOST-funded EOC will house the county’s E-911 center, as well as airport police.